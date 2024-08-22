Celebrations for Year 11s at Sheffield Park Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Sheffield Park Academy are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today.

Some of the school’s top performers, who, among other GCSE grades, were awarded the highest grades of 8 or 9 in at least one subject, include:

Muzamil Hayat , who achieved four grade 9s and three grade 8s;

, who achieved four grade 9s and three grade 8s; Hariz Mumtaz , who achieved three grade 9s and four grade 8s;

, who achieved three grade 9s and four grade 8s; Henrietta Uzodinma , who achieved one grade 9 and five grade 8s;

, who achieved one grade 9 and five grade 8s; Harrison Gray , who achieved one grade 9 and one grade 8;

, who achieved one grade 9 and one grade 8; Nusrat Kabir, who achieved one grade 9.

Speaking of her success today, Henrietta said: “I would like to thank all of my teachers and other staff at school for supporting me. I’m thankful to myself also – I worked hard and I didn’t let myself down!”

This follows on from last week’s A Level and BTEC success, which saw students in the school’s Sixth Form secure strong grades allowing them to go on to some of the nation’s top Russell Group institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and the University of Warwick.

Brendan Hesketh, Principal at Sheffield Park Academy, said: “These GCSE results are a real testament to the grit and determination our students have shown. With the first few years of their secondary education impacted by the pandemic, this cohort really have had an unprecedented secondary school experience, however they have persevered and remained committed to their studies. A huge thank you to our fantastic teams of staff for supporting our students in the way that they have, and for encouraging our young people to achieve their very best.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11s back in September where they will be taking up their A Level or equivalent studies in our Sixth Form.”