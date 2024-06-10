Celebrating the dedication of St Luke’s Hospice volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What do the St Luke’s volunteers give to Sheffield’s hospice? A remarkable 92,000 hours of time and dedication in the last year alone!

And it was that dedication that was celebrated as more than 60 of those volunteers gathered together for a special ceremony to mark their achievements.

The St Luke’s Volunteer Long Service Awards – held at the OEC in Hillsborough and sponsored by Henderson’s Relish – were given to volunteers in recognition of milestones ranging from five to 40 years with the hospice.

And for the five longest serving volunteers who were able to attend the ceremony, that meant a total of 130 years of support for St Luke’s.

“Our month of Big Help Out events has just come to an end, encouraging more people than ever to support us in many different ways, so this was the perfect opportunity for us to thank those volunteers who already give so much of their time and enthusiasm,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Development Manager Francesca Bradshaw.

“The fact that we now have more than 800 people of all ages giving their time to St Luke’s is truly remarkable and we hope that many more of them will be receiving Long Service awards in the years to come.