Celebrating 15 years of supporting families affected by perinatal mental health

In the summer of 2010, three mums; Louise Heard, Karen Beetham and Savi Robinson, were chatting about their experience of perinatal mental health and their desire to help more families at this time in their lives.

Realising there was a gap in free support they set up the small charity, Light Peer Support (Light), and were later joined by two more mums, Hayley Carter and Jan Cubison.

Fifteen years on, Light now operates from a hub in central Sheffield, with a team of peer support workers and volunteers who run groups and one to one support from the hub, across Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Support from those with their own lived experience

Light peer support worker chats with mum and her twins at Primrose Family Hub

Tina Russon, Peer Support Worker says, “I’ve worked for Light for three years and I love that I’m able to give something good to others from my own bad experience."

“I’m proud to work for a charity that is able to provide much needed support to mums and dads at a time that can be so mentally and emotionally challenging. Everywhere needs a Light.”

During the first week of July, Light will be celebrating with the families they’re supporting on wellbeing walks and picnics in local parks. Plus, users of the service will be encouraged to share a love to Light note in their groups and via social media.

All registered users are invited to the groups which will take place across Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster from Mon 30 June - Friday 4 July.

Registered with Light? Find out how you can join in the celebrations https://lightpeersupport.org.uk/get-in-touch/?utm_source=yourworld%2015yrsnews&utm_medium=LPS&utm_id=contact

The celebrations will end with a gathering for staff, trustees and supporters as they look to the next fifteen years of Light Peer Support.

How to get involved and support Light

If you would like to know more about Light to get support for yourself or a loved one or to support the charity, please email [email protected] or call 0114 438 8962.

“You definitely helped me see clearly and keep going when things seemed so desperate, thank you.” Light service user.

