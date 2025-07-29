Celebrating 10 yeas of Creative Directions

Ten years of transforming lives through creativity in Doncaster

This August, Doncaster-based charity darts celebrates a decade of Creative Directions, a free programme that has helped hundreds of adults improve their wellbeing through creative activity.

Held weekly at The Point, darts’ home in the city centre, and Helping Hands Centre in Edlington, sessions offer a safe, welcoming space to explore music, writing, textiles, painting, printmaking, songwriting, and more, with no experience required. In March 2025, darts expanded the offer with Creative Directions Mensdays, a relaxed space for men to explore their creative side.

The impact of Creative Directions is profound and deeply personal. Participants describe transformative experiences, saying “It’s like life has gone from being so dark to being light again” and “I used to be a shut in. I was mute, so now to be able to come here and sing in front of people is a complete 180° change.”

Many participants have found new confidence, friendships, and purpose through the programme. One participant shared, “Creative Directions has helped grow my confidence, my assertiveness and I’ve got a whole new circle of friends now.” Another added, “Since coming to darts I have felt more energised, more positive and supported. I have, as a direct result, applied for further education and voluntary work.”

The benefits of Creative Directions are not just anecdotal - they’re backed by academic research. Creative activity is proven to improve mental and physical health, build resilience, and foster independence. Led by professional artists, sessions are absorbing and gently challenging - whether writing a poem, making a film, or recording a track.

As darts celebrates this milestone, it urges mental health organisations, social prescribers, and health professionals to refer individuals who could benefit.

“Creative Directions is more than just creative activities,” says Lucy Robertshaw, Director (Creative Health). “People tell us it’s a lifeline - a place where they can rediscover their voice, confidence, and find a sense of belonging.”

Creative Directions group run by darts at The Point in Doncaster

Creative Directions is free, fully accessible, and open to all adults in Doncaster. Whether you want to improve wellbeing, meet new people, or just try something new, you’re welcome to come along.

We’re proud to celebrate 10 years of Creative Directions, made possible with the generous support of the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund. To learn more, visit thepoint.org.uk/creative-directions or contact Amy Knowles on 01302 493 991.