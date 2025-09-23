Celebrate together: End of Summer Bazaar arrives at Meadowhall this weekend

This weekend, Meadowhall will welcome the End of Summer Bazaar, a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of culture, community, and cuisine, offering the perfect end to the season with live entertainment and delicious food.

Taking place outside Meadowhall’s Oasis Dining Quarter, the two-day pop-up event promises a lively line-up of food, music, and cultural entertainment for all ages.

The event will feature a bustling bazaar of authentic street food, artisan stalls, and trendy lifestyle brands - bringing an array of sights, sounds and flavours to the centre.

Street food highlights will include mouth-watering dishes from Fargos FX, Howlin’ Chicken, Beardus Burger, and The Dutch Fishmen, offering plenty of tasty options for visitors to enjoy.

End of Summer Bazaar comes to Meadowhall this weekend.

There will also be live entertainment and cultural showcases throughout the weekend, along with family-friendly activities such as face painting and a wide range of artisan vendors offering everything from jewellery and skincare to arts, crafts, and lifestyle products.

The End of Summer Bazaar will take place from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 27 and Sunday September 28, with free entry and no booking required.

The event follows the success of the Eid on Tour event which took place in June, offering a vibrant weekend of celebration and community.

To find out more, visit: https://www.thehalalfoodfestival.com/event/end-of-summer-bazaar-meadowhall-sheffield-free-entry/

To plan your visit to Meadowhall, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/