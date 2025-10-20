Celebrate the New Year in style at Gulliver’s Valley!

Adventurous, fun-loving families can welcome 2026 in style with a magical New Year’s Eve celebration at Gulliver’s Valley.

The resort in the Rother Valley has a fantastic night’s entertainment in store for families, with the park open from 5.00pm until midnight.

A New Year’s Eve Party Ticket starts from just £39 per person, with outdoor and indoor entertainment areas throughout the park, and a New Year’s Party through to midnight, with hot food outlets and a licensed bar.

Indoor rides and attractions will open from 8.00pm-11.00pm, with outdoor rides in the Pirate Party Plaza open 9.00pm-10.00pm, and a Fireworks Spectacular at 10.00pm.

The ticket includes a meal served in the Lilliput Theatre, and entry to the Christmas Theatre show, and the spectacular Land of Lights Festival, a world of colour, creativity, and after-dark magic, which is perfect for creating some unforgettable moments with family and friends.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Gulliver’s Valley is celebrating its fifth birthday in 2025, and we couldn’t ask for a more exciting and spectacular way to mark the final day of our landmark year.

“Our New Year’s celebrations always offer something slightly out of the ordinary for fun-loving families who want an alternative, adventurous time to make some truly magical memories!”

The park is also offering a New Year’s Eve Short Break deal, which gives you overnight accommodation – with a choice from a range of options including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book tickets, visit:

https://www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers/new-years-eve

*Please note that fireworks shows may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.