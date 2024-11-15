Celebrate some Festive magic with Roundabout’s Christmas Market

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:56 GMT
More than 40 artisan traders and a very special winter guest will be at Sheffield Town Hall on November 30 as South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout hosts its first Christmas Market.

The special day of all things Festive will offer a fantastic selection of handcrafted goods, treats and one-of-a-kind items including everything from beautifully crafted jewellery and homeware to seasonal foods, unique decorations, and bespoke Christmas gifts - all created by talented local makers.

And for younger visitors, a highlight of the day will be the chance to visit Santa’s Grotto for a special meeting with Father Christmas and his elves.

Running from 10am to 4pm at the Town Hall, entry throughout the day will be free.

The Roundabout team will be welcoming Santa to their first Christmas market on November 30.
The Roundabout team will be welcoming Santa to their first Christmas market on November 30.

Admission to the Grotto - including the chance to meet Santa and his elves and receive a gift and a Polaroid picture keepsake - costs £9, with slots bookable in advance.

“This is the perfect opportunity to support small businesses while finding special, meaningful presents for your loved ones,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

“Whether you’re after a handmade treasure or just want to explore, there’s something for everyone at this vibrant new market.

“We really do want to give our thanks to Sheffield Town Hall and Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn for their support on what we are sure is going to be a magical and very special day.”

All proceeds from the Christmas Market will go to Roundabout, helping young people at risk of homelessness in South Yorkshire.

For more information or to book a place at Santa’s Grotto visit roundabouthomeless.org/event/roundabout-christmas-market/

