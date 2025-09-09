Cathedral service celebrates charity's 80th anniversary

Charity supporters in Sheffield are helping to mark the 80th anniversary of international development agency Christian Aid with a special service.

Sheffield Cathedral, in Church Street, is dedicating a Choral Evensong service, on Sunday, September 21, to marking the milestone.

The Very Reverend Abi Thompson Dean of Sheffield will be preaching, and members of the Sheffield Christian Aid Committee will be involved in the readings and the prayers.

Chairperson of the committee, Alison Trezise, said: “I have been a supporter of Christian Aid for nearly 40 years. The reason I support them is not only because of the aid they give at times of crisis, which is undeniably very important, but also because, through their research and fact finding, they advocate for change; for the elimination of those unjust systems which keep people poor.

Christian Aid works with local partners in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

"I believe this is very much in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ, who came to proclaim good news to the poor, sight for the blind and freedom for the oppressed.

“Together with Daniel Wyman, Minor Canon Precentor, from the cathedral, we have planned a wonderful service of celebration, and we hope that many people will be able to join us.”

Christian Aid was founded in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. Since then it has provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support to marginalised communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

It works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It seeks to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes, and sharing and distributing power.

Last year (2024), the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

The service at Sheffield Cathedral takes place at 4pm – to register your interest please visit https://www.christianaid.org.uk/get-involved/events/80th-anniversary-sheffield. To find out more about Christian Aid, go to www.christianaid.org.uk.