CATAN – Connect the World Draws thousands globally in asmodee’s biggest community event yet

asmodee, a global powerhouse in tabletop gaming, in collaboration with Kosmos proudly unveils the success of CATAN: Connect the World — a bold, worldwide celebration of connection, strategy, and the timeless magic of tabletop play.

Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years and show no sign of stopping! In celebration of their 30th anniversary, CATAN fans came together on Saturday, 28th June, 2025 across the world and at Patriot Games Sheffield to play the new event game ‘CATAN – Connect’. The game offers a unique gaming experience, elevating the excitement and joy that have made CATAN a worldwide favourite.

This landmark celebration brought together 3,500 players across 86 events, spanning 38 countries and 6 continents, all united by their love for one of the world’s most iconic board games, CATAN! Local events, including the one at Patriot Games Sheffield were broadcast on a global livestream, allowing CATAN fans everywhere to experience community like never before. The European segment of the live stream, meant CATAN players from Germany, Spain, Poland, South Africa, Romania, Portugal, Ireland and Latvia were able to interact together, with other livestreams also happening in both Asian and America.

“The global success of CATAN: Connect the World is a true testament to the tabletop community and highlights the scale of fans worldwide united by a common love for CATAN.” Says Phil Crawford. “For 30 years, CATAN has brought people together around the table, and this global event showed just how powerful that connection can be. Seeing thousands of fans across continents celebrate, smile and experience some friendly competition together was a proud moment for everyone at asmodee.”

The success of CATAN: Connect the World reinforces asmodee’s commitment to creating inclusive, connected communities through the joy of board games. asmodee looks forward to building on this momentum and exploring even more opportunities to bring the world together, one game at a time.