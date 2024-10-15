Carving out some spooky fun as Crystal Peaks Halloween goes global
For as part of the three-day free festival of all things ghostly, there will be a celebration of Mexico’s Day of the Dead.
The fun gets off to a spectral start on Wednesday, October 30 from 11am to 3pm, with a Halloween Craft Workshop.
On October 31, again from 11am to 3pm, there will a traditional pumpkin carving sessions, with 100 free pumpkins to be designed and transformed safely into Halloween lanterns.
Pumpkins will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and will be restricted to one per family.
Young Halloween artists will draw their design for the pumpkin expert to carve and the completed lantern will then be fitted with a battery LED tealight candle.
The day will also include a Freaky Face Painter and a Halloween Balloon Modelle
And on November 1, again from 11am to 3pm, there will be a Day of the Dead craft workshop, a chance to create the sort colourful seasonal mementoes made increasingly popular by films like Disney’s Coco and The Book of Life.
“We think we’ve come up with the perfect petrifying programme of events,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We’d be delighted too if our young visited added to atmosphere by coming along in their Halloween outfits.”