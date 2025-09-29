Can’t Get Enough of Catastrophy Jewellery

Catastrophy Jewellery, known for its bold cat-inspired designs and sustainable approach, sponsored the charity fashion show at Hillsborough Arena, organised by 23-year-old Louise Teather in memory of her late cat, Bear. The event raised over £1,000 for Cats Protection, the UK’s leading feline welfare charity – and with more raffles planned in the coming months, the total is set to climb even higher.

It was born out of love, loss, and the desire to keep memories alive. Founder Yuko, spent 19 unforgettable years with her cats, Tuna and Caesar, before they passed away. Their absence left an unimaginable silence – until inspiration struck.

In her grief, she created what was once known as mourning jewellery, now reimagined as Tribute Jewellery: bold, rock ’n’ roll-inspired pieces that allow cat lovers to carry their companions with them, whether they are still here or in memory.

From those beginnings, Catastrophy Jewellery has grown into a brand that combines sustainability with style. Their pieces are crafted from recycled silver, made in small batches, and are certified vegan and cruelty-free. Importantly, 10% of every purchase goes directly to helping cats in need.

It proved to be a highlight. Models loved wearing the pieces, and even backstage and during photoshoots, the jewellery drew admiration.

Engineer of the show, Leo Brailsford, added:

“They’ve got this classy, almost vintage vibe. It’s sharp, sophisticated, and just really cool to look at! It feels like it belongs on both a runway and in an art gallery. We had such a great time during the shoot, and everyone was admiring their work.”

Guests enjoyed an evening of high fashion, raffle prizes, and fundraising, all while celebrating cats in style. And with brands like Catastrophy Jewellery involved, the night was as much about compassion as it was about glamour.

For more details on how to donate, participate, or follow the event, visit @PawsOnTheCatwalk and @CatastrophyJewellery on Instagram.