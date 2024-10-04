Cannon Hall Farm shortlisted for TV award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cannon Hall Farm’s TV show has been long-listed for TV Choice Magazine Awards – in the best factual category. The farm is host for the On The Farm series of shows, presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and includes the popular Springtime on the Farm and Winter on the Farm. It is battling against the Goliaths of the TV Industry to make it down to an incredible shortlist from an epic long list and is up against popular shows like Jeremy Clarkson’s farming show, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Dragon’s Den.

David Nicholson, TV Presenter Jules Hudson, Roger and Robert Nicholson at the previous awards cerem

Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “We have been fortunate enough to share our family farm on TV for a number of years now and it is something we never, ever take for granted. We are only able to share our fantastic animals if people make it very clear that it is Cannon Hall Farm they want to see on their tellies.

“It is a highly competitive industry and makes such a difference when people vote for us, especially when we win as it’s a very clear signal that we have something people enjoy watching. We really appreciate all the votes we can get.

“We’ve experienced so much that we never would have thought possible – from being cowboys in Texas to making new friends that have really become like family now. We have always been so proud to represent our home town of Barnsley and bring some of our TV show friends to our lovely little corner of the world.”

The hugely popular and long-standing awards honour the nation’s favourite TV shows and stars, and are voted for purely by the readers and viewers in their many hundreds of thousands.

Cannon Hall Farm is the official host farm for Springtime and Winter on the Farm, sharing the farming live in Barnsley will millions of views on both social media and on TV.

The show was lucky enough to scoop the award in 2022 and 2023 with the Barnsley farmers appearing on stage for a true pinch-yourself moment.

Vote at https://www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/vote-for-us-in-the-tv-choice-awards/