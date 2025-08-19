Candlelighters hosts joyful family fun day for Yorkshire children with cancer

Those at the event included on-treatment patients and their families, post-treatment patients and their families, and bereaved families.

The fun day was packed with exciting activities. Families enjoyed bouncing on inflatables, taking part in classic races including the egg and spoon, sack race, and parents’ races, as well as testing their skills with games like tin can alley and a bean bag throw. Entertainment was provided by face painters, a balloon modeller, and a magician, while children got creative at the crafts station. Visitors also enjoyed delicious treats from the pizza van and ice cream man, alongside plenty of snacks, and the popular tombola offered exciting prizes.

Lori Reed, a community support worker for Candlelighters, who was part of the event team, emphasised the significance of the day.

"The Family Fun Day is a wonderful chance for families to come together for a relaxed day where they can truly unwind," Lori explained. "Watching them make memories and spend quality time in a comfortable, supportive environment is what it's all about. It was clear how much the day meant to them, and we're incredibly grateful to the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly - we couldn't have done it without them."

The impact of the event was clear in the feedback from families who enjoyed the event. One parent shared: “We had an amazing day at the Candlelighters family fun day. It was really nice to meet and catch up with families we have met along the way. Candlelighters bring light to families’ darkest days and for that we thank you.”

Candlelighters is a Yorkshire-based charity that has been a beacon of hope for almost 50 years, supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families. In addition to their vital presence in the Children and Teenage Haematology and Oncology unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital, the charity offers emotional and practical support at their Family Support Centre in Leeds.

They also play a crucial role in funding vital research into children’s cancer and its long-term impact. The annual Family Fun Day is just one of many events in their busy calendar dedicated to supporting families across the Yorkshire region.

Each year, around 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer. When a child is diagnosed, lives are turned upside down instantly for the whole family. Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/

Case study: Harper’s story.

Abi and Anthony live in Bradford with their two children, Harper and Oscar. When just three years old, Harper was diagnosed with a rare tumour. Mum Abi shares their story…

“We spent five months not knowing what was wrong with Harper, endless tests and procedures with no answers. The moment we got the diagnosis was the moment our lives changed forever.

Harper was diagnosed with a really rare and aggressive tumour, and we found out she would need chemotherapy every week for the next six months, which was just the start of our journey.

It took a big toll on each of us. Your whole life changes, everyday routines go completely out of the window. Harper is so strong, most days stronger than us, she’s incredible. But as parents, it was really hard for us to watch our little girl go from confident and bubbly to so scared and isolated.

Candlelighters has been there every single step of the way. From the moment we were told Harper’s diagnosis, they were waiting with open arms.

Having the Candlelighters Family Support Workers in the Children and Teenage Haematology and Oncology unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital has really helped us through. Things like a cup of tea and a chat might seem small to someone who hasn’t been through it, but it’s so important when you are in this isolated and lonely bubble. They make you feel secure and safe when everything is so uncertain. They’re great with Harper too, she loves arts and crafts, so they bring stickers and play-dough and sit with her for a while, which keeps her happy and entertained.

I’ve been able to access Candlelighters Talking Therapy too. I can’t put into words the difference this made for me. As Harper’s mum, I struggled to come to terms with her treatment and everything it meant for her. And at the same time, I felt guilt for not being able to spend time with her brother Oscar, who was only two. We were in and out of hospital constantly, so we had to leave him with family. We were so well supported, everyone was amazing, but when the door closes and you’re left alone, it’s a lot to process.

Without Candlelighters’ Talking Therapy, I don’t think I’d have been able to accept what was happening. Some of those times early on in Harper’s treatment were very dark, and having the space to express all those feelings, to talk and share what was going on in your head without judgement, it helped me so much. It helped me realise that we were doing our best and that’s all we could have asked of ourselves.

As a family we’ve also been able to go to Candlelighters events like the Family Fun Day, which was amazing. When you have a child going through treatment, you don’t get many opportunities to just feel like a normal family. There was no talk of treatment, it was just fun. Being able to do something like that without any financial worries was really special. I spent the first year of Harper’s treatment off work, and going down to a one-income household brought its own pressures and challenges.

The past two years have shown us how strong we are as a family, everything we can get through and it’s brought us closer. Most days Harper is stronger than we are, she gets us through it and is doing amazingly – we just need to keep strong for her.

I don’t think we’ll ever be able to thank Candlelighters enough for everything they have been able to do for us, and all the families they touch.We have received so much support from them, which wouldn’t be possible if not for people fundraising and giving all they can.You don't realise the impact of what that little bit of help can do until you’re on the receiving end of it.”

