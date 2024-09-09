Camera retailer Jessops reopens its doors in Meadowhall

Camera retailer Jessops has officially reopened its store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Following a refurbishment, the store has opened its doors with an eye-catching modern display, which includes a motion screen fitted in the window.

Inside, customers can explore a state-of-the-art photo printing lab and try out the products, with experts on hand to offer guidance and advice.

Jessops staff at Meadowhall excited to welcome in customers

The products on offer include a wide range of specialist camera equipment, as well as drones, accessories and home tech gadgets. The store will stock all leading brands such as Fujifilm, Sony, Canon and Nikon.

There is even a drop-in station for customers to trade in their old equipment.

Andrew Roden, Store Manager at Meadowhall Jessops, said: “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen you. My team and I are thrilled to announce that our Meadowhall store is reopening in a NEW location, the Arcade. To celebrate our reopening, we’ll be showcasing all the latest and extensive camera products plus we’ll be demonstrating brand-new photo printing kiosks.

“Our Meadowhall team are excited to see all our regular customers, and welcoming new ones through our doors. We want to encourage customers to free their favourite photos from their cameras and phones where we can produce everything from a 6x4 print to a stunning piece of Personalised wall art for your home.

“In the market for a new camera? Or maybe some advice on your current photography equipment? Pop in and our friendly Meadowhall photographic experts can answer any questions you have.”