Burnt Tree Croft residents celebrate Black History Month

What better way to celebrate Black History Month than with a special day of Caribbean sounds and flavours!

Residents at Burnt Tree Croft Residential care Home in Netherthorpe - one of the group of nine properties operated by Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare - staged their own festival to mark the month which promotes knowledge and understanding of Black history and culture, as well as celebrating the positive role black people have played in shaping British society.

For the Burnt Tree Croft residents that included a chance to enjoy Caribbean and Zimbabwean food, some vibrant dancing and a classic reggae DJ set from Sheffield Live’s Robert Wellington.

“This was a joyful celebration of culture, music and community which was made even better as we were joined by a few of our fellow Sheffcare homes,” said Burnt Tree Croft manager Hollie Lindley.

“We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day so special because this really was a fantastic way to come together and celebrate!”