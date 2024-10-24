Budding photographer wins top prize in CEWE's national photography competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A photographer from Sheffield has won £600 worth of prizes, thanks to a photography competition by Boots Photo in partnership with leading photo printing company, CEWE.

37-year-old Wesley Kristopher Chambers from Charnock, Sheffield, has been announced as the overall winner of a national photography competition by Boots Photo, which ran throughout the summer.

More than 600 budding photographers across the country submitted almost 3,500 entries relating to the competition’s theme of ‘Beautiful Summer’, with Wesley selected as the winner by a judging panel for his awe-inspiring image of the final moments of summer across the Peak District, which was inspired by his love of nature and wildlife photography.

Wesley received the top-tier prize, £500 in travel vouchers and a £150 CEWE voucher to be spent at Boots Photo, at his local Boots store.

Wesley Chambers receiving his winning prize at Boots, Meadowhall, as part of Boots Photo’s ‘Beautiful Summer’ photography contest

Wesley has been a semi-professional photographer for seven years and is performing well in competitions. Alongside winning the top prize in this contest, Wesley is a finalist in the Countryfile calendar competition with his image set to be featured in their 2025 calendar. Plus, he has been shortlisted in the British Photography Awards, with the winners to be revealed in November.

The competition-winning photographer is self-taught, using photography books, magazines and YouTube to learn photography and develop his skills.

Commenting on his win, Wesley said: “Having always loved exploring the outdoors, I started taking photos of wildlife and nature seven years ago, and then eventually started sharing my work on Instagram. “For the competition, I chose to capture the stunning fields of heather that can be seen across the Peak District towards the end of summer. I opted for an ultra-wide angle and took a burst of shots at golden hour, which captured the scene beautifully. “I’m delighted to have been selected as the winner of this competition. It has given me a great sense of pride and the encouragement to enter more photography competitions worldwide.”

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “We’re committed to providing budding and professional photographers with the chance to showcase their incredible work through the CEWE Photo Award - our annual, free-of-charge, worldwide photography competition.

“This year, as part of the CEWE Photo Award, we launched the ‘Beautiful Summer’ contest in partnership with Boots and it’s been fantastic to see so many enthusiastic photographers enter and submit their work. Wesley is hugely deserving of the crown of the competition in partnership with Boots Photo, and we hope his win encourages budding and professional photographers from Sheffield and beyond to showcase their work and enter future awards.”

The ‘Beautiful Summer’ contest forms part of CEWE’s annual global photography competition, the CEWE Photo Award. This year, the CEWE Photo Award is centred around the theme ‘our world is beautiful’, with entries open until 31 May 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.cewe.co.uk/cewe-photo-award.html.