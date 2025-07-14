Brothers walk 120 miles in memory of beloved mum and grannie

Two brothers from Sheffield have completed a 120-mile walk to the Lake District in memory of a much-loved mum, mother-in-law and grandmother, who died from an aggressive brain tumour.

Tom Shiels, 41, and his brother Matt, 43, walked from St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield to Chapel Stile in Cumbria over six days, raising more than £2,800 for Brain Tumour Research and St Luke’s, in memory of Tom’s mother-in-law, Judith Wilford.

Judith, 67, was a retired teacher known for her love of walking, wildlife, folk dancing, choir singing, gardening and textile arts. She continued volunteering throughout her treatment and was remembered by those who knew her as very caring, friendly, knowledgeable and generous.

Tom said: "The distance and route just made sense as a real challenge. Walking was such a huge part of who Judith was, and the Lake District is full of memories of her humour, her wisdom and the way she lit up every hillside we walked together. Doing this walk, especially with Matt by my side, felt like the right tribute. There were laughs, blisters and some very kind strangers along the way. I think Judith would have been proud – and definitely amused."

Tom during the Skipton to Clapham leg, with one of the Yorkshire three peaks

In July 2022, Judith began experiencing persistent headaches and nausea. A CT and MRI scan at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, confirmed these symptoms were caused by a glioblastoma – an aggressive and incurable type of brain tumour with an average prognosis of just 12 to 18 months.

In December 2022, Judith underwent six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Weston Park Hospital, a specialist cancer facility. However, her condition soon deteriorated, and she was referred to St Luke’s for palliative care. Judith spent her final days there until 30 July 2023, when she died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

"Mum was generous, funny and endlessly kind,” said her daughter Emily Shiels, 37.

“She could identify every bird song and never missed a chance for a scenic detour, even if it drove us a bit mad at times. She found joy in everything, from walking in the Lakes to wrapping shoebox gifts for strangers at Christmas.

Judith and Emily in the Lakes in 2017

“The diagnosis came as such a shock to all of us but mum couldn't fault any of her treatment. It helped that she lived close to the hospital, as she had daily appointments for radiotherapy – some days she was there and back within 45 minutes. As a family, it was incredibly hard to go through Mum's 67th birthday, Christmas, and Mother’s Day knowing they could be our last with her. But we made sure to spend those days together and create memories. We miss her every day, but she left us with so much love and so many reasons to celebrate her life."

The brothers set off on Tuesday 20 May and arrived in Chapel Stile on Sunday 25 May, retracing family-connected routes through West and North Yorkshire, including areas from Judith’s childhood in Huddersfield. Chapel Stile, nestled in the Langdale Valley, was a favourite family holiday destination and felt like a fitting final stop.

Over the six days, Tom and Matt walked an average of 20 miles per day. Along the way, more than 130 donations were made either online or in person, and several passers-by stopped to offer encouragement and support.

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and around 3,200 people are diagnosed with a glioblastoma every year in the UK. Yet, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. During Glioblastoma Awareness Week (14–20 July), Brain Tumour Research continues its campaign to increase government funding for research into this devastating disease.

Matt on Day 4 in the Yorkshire Dales

Emily said: "It’s heartbreaking to know how underfunded research into brain tumours is. When Mum was diagnosed, there were hardly any treatment options – just time. That’s why we’re supporting Brain Tumour Research. Research means more options, more time and, one day, hopefully, a cure."

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Judith’s story is a powerful reminder of how one life can touch so many. Tom and Matt’s walk is a beautiful tribute, and the money they’ve raised will help us fund the vital research needed to bring change. We’re incredibly grateful for their support.”

To support Brain Tumour Research and St Luke’s Hospice in Judith’s memory, visit: http://www.justgiving.com/page/sheffield-to-chapelstile-braintumourresearch