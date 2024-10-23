BRM pledges support to charities during Will writing campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A law firm in South Yorkshire has pledged its support to seven charities by signing up to an annual Will-writing campaign.

BRM’s Sheffield office is participating to help raise vital donations every November by writing basic Wills and waiving their usual fee – instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Last year, the firm helped raise vital donations by writing basic Wills and waiving their usual fee in return for a donation to charity - raised more than £6000 for Will Aid in the process.

Richard Barlow, Head of Private Client Services at BRM, said: “We’re delighted to participate in such a fantastic campaign, offering people the chance to access professionally drafted Wills while also supporting important causes in the UK and around the world.

“We’re hoping to raise money that will go towards supporting vulnerable people both here in the UK and overseas, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.”

Solicitors taking part in the campaign waive their fees for Will-writing services throughout November, instead inviting clients to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic single Will is £100, or £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations support seven of the UK’s best-loved charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF (Scotland), and Trócaire (N. Ireland).

In total, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies, for the nine partner charities since it launched in 1988.

Celebrity supporters include national treasure Dame Judi Dench and Robert Peston.

This year the charity conducted a poll that revealed that 67% of UK adults either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out of date.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “We are very grateful that BRM has signed up to this year’s campaign.

“It is only thanks to the commitment of firms like BRM volunteering their time that the campaign can continue to raise much-needed donations for our partner charities.

“More than half of UK adults still do not have a Will, so this November is a great time to tick that task off your list while supporting the incredible work of our partner charities.”

There is still time for solicitors to volunteer their time to take part in this year’s campaign.

For more information on how to make a Will through Will Aid or to sign up to the scheme, visit www.willaid.org.uk.