BRM lawyers complete Yorkshire Three Peaks in aid of St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield

Lawyers from leading Sheffield and Chesterfield law firm BRM have raised an impressive £1,552 for St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield after completing North Yorkshire’s Three Peak Challenge.

BRM’s Head of Private Client Richard Barlow, Real Estate Senior Solicitor Mario Esposito and Litigation Chartered Legal Executive Adam Mayer conquered the 26-mile challenge over a course of 12 hours. The challenge saw them climb an impressive 1585 metres in aid of the Sheffield charity.

The money raised will go towards helping fund St Luke’s vital services and their families for patients and their families across South Yorkshire.

Richard Barlow said: “We are honoured to have completed the mammoth challenge that is the Yorkshire Three Peaks. It was a gruelling test, but it was so worth it knowing that we had raised an incredible amount for St Luke’s.

“At BRM we are committed to supporting local charities and helping them in reaching their fundraising goals. St Luke’s is one of our longstanding charity partners and this challenge comes just after completing our recent Wills Month we hosted in aid of the charity.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone for their generous donations, they are very much appreciated.”

Matthew Sheridan, Senior Fundraising Manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Richard, Mario and Adam for their impressive achievement in completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks in support of the charity.

“BRM is a fantastic supporter of ours and we always appreciate their ongoing support in helping us raise vital funds for the charity.

“Without the support of donations and fundraising, we wouldn’t be able to continue our vital work for the people of Sheffield who are living with a terminal illness.”

BRM is a commercial and private client law firm, providing legal services for both businesses and individuals.