Brittany takes on new role with Roundabout

Brittany Jackson was just 16 when she found herself homeless and alone following a series of family crises, eventually sleeping on the streets at the back of Sheffield train station for about six months and finding herself trapped in a downward spiral of drugs and abusive relationships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was when Roundabout’s Supporting Tenants team came into Brittany’s life and she finally found the determination to leave the problems of her past and build a better future.

Today she has a home of her own, where she lives with her young daughter, and she has been gaining valuable experience, first as a volunteer Peer Educator and then as a Peer Educator Assistant with Roundabout, sharing her own story of survival with pupils in schools across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now she’s stepping into a new role with Roundabout, working as a Trainee Homeless Prevention Worker, supporting young people in the charity’s First Step accommodation programme and training to become a full-time prevention worker and mentor future Peer Educators.

Brittany has now taken on a permanent role with the Roundabout team.

“Brittany continues to inspire everyone around her and we’re so lucky to have her as part of the Roundabout team,” said Roundabout Homeless Prevention Manager Jonny Edwards.

“We’re also incredibly proud that Brittany was recently named one of the South Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30s, taking part in a year-long leadership development programme.”