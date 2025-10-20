Brits say holiday prep is more stressful than moving house or divorce, new study reveals

With October half term fast approaching and more than 7 million passengers expected to travel through Heathrow during the month – driven by the usual half-term surge – families across the UK are gearing up for their next big adventure.

Holiday prep is all part of the excitement – but between packing lists, passports, chargers and snacks, there’s a lot to think about before the fun can begin, and getting everyone ready can feel like a mission in itself.

In fact, new research from Heathrow Express, the non-stop 15-minute service from Central London to Heathrow Central2, reveals 2 in 5 Brits (38%) think preparing for a family holiday is more stressful than buying a house, moving, or even going through a job interview or exam. Among 25-34 year olds, that figure rises to 52%. And for 1 in 20 (5%), the pressure is on par with going through a break-up or divorce.

It’s no surprise, then, that even the most organised travellers sometimes forget the little things. Over 7 in 10 parents (70%) aged 25-34 say they’ve had to re-buy an essential item at the airport – with toothbrushes (31%), chargers (28%), and even underwear (10%) commonly forgotten.

Gen Z holidaymakers are the most likely to forget essentials, with nearly half (45%) leaving their toothbrush behind and over a third (38%) heading off without their charger in the rush to get out the door.

But even with the stress that comes with preparation, nearly half of all UK travellers (49%) say they feel like they’re on holiday the moment they arrive at their destination. In the South-West, that figure rises to 62%, and in London, to 57% - showing just how quickly families are able to unwind, switch off, and soak up the joy of being away.

Aoife Considine, business lead at Heathrow Express, said: “There’s nothing better than that feeling when your holiday begins – and we love being part of that moment for people.

With so much to think about in advance, finding just one thing to tick off the list early can make such a difference. With advance fares from just £10 and kids under 15 travelling free, Heathrow Express offers families a simple, stress-free way to start the journey. It’s a small step that makes a big difference.

We’re proud to make the first part of the nation’s holidays feel smoother and more enjoyable for all”.

With the journey to the airport often setting the tone for the whole trip, Heathrow Express is reminding families that a smooth start can make all the difference – and sometimes, the best packing hack is peace of mind.