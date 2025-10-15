British business bank's start up loans programme reveals its Yorkshire and Humber ambassador for 2025

Female-founded business, Growing Wild Outdoor Nursery, has created 30 jobs

Janet Packer and Lindsey Bielby, founders of Growing Wild Outdoor Nursery, a unique outdoor learning nursery, are among 14 business owners announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2025 Ambassadors.

Janet previously worked in education and Lindsey has a background in environmental conservation. Both had ambitions of setting up an outdoor nursery, but it wasn’t until a mutual friend introduced them a few years later that they realised they were a perfect match to bring their combined vision to life.

To secure the funding needed to set up their first nursery, they applied for and received £20,000 in Start Up Loans from GC Business Finance, split evenly between them in 2018. This allowed the pair to purchase vital resources for the nursery, including initial rent, children’s learning materials, upcycled furniture, outdoor toilets and staff equipment.

The nursery quickly became a success, showing families across the local community the value of outdoor learning. It offers a safe environment where children can play and learn in nature every day. This approach gives children the space to learn naturally, supporting vital skills such as problem solving, decision-making, self-esteem and resilience.

After four years of growth, the pair opened a second nursery in Sheffield, supported by a further £10,000 in Start Up Loans to help cover the costs of additional resources and land.

Janet and Lindsey have received outstanding feedback from families and the wider community. Building on this success, they established a community interest company to provide children, especially those with SEND, with an alternative type of education provision. Their business has also created 30 new jobs in the local community.

Janet Packer, co-founder of Growing Wild Outdoor Nursery, said: “Supporting young people through outdoor learning has been a dream of mine and Lindsey’s for many years. Growing Wild has allowed us to help children discover the wonders of nature, giving them experiences we hope they’ll carry with them forever.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of the Start Up Loans programme over the past six years. Becoming this year’s Ambassadors for Yorkshire and the Humber is amazing, and we hope our story inspires others to follow their own business dreams.”

In addition to 12 Ambassadors from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two additional Ambassadors have been selected from specialist groups supported by the programme who may face challenges in accessing funding elsewhere. One is from the armed forces veterans community and the other from the 18-24 Gen Z age group.

Louise McCoy, managing director, Start Up Loans Products at the British Business Bank, said:“We are incredibly proud to mark ten years of Start Up Loans Ambassadors, which continues to highlight the achievements of extraordinary UK entrepreneurs who have brought their business ideas to life with the help of our government-backed programme.

“I have no doubt that Janet and Lindsey will inspire other aspiring business owners to bring their start-up plans to life. Their business growth and job creation to date is really inspiring and starting up and then growing is exactly what we want to see Start Up Loans supported businesses doing.”

Alex Mearns, head of startup lending at GC Business Finance, added:“Growing Wild Outdoor Nursery is a brilliant example of the thriving small business community here in the North West. Through the business, Janet and Lindsey have created jobs, supported local economic growth and provided young people with a unique learning environment. Supporting small businesses to start and grow is at the heart of what we do, and we’re proud to have played a part in Growing Wild’s success so far.”

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Businesses and Economic Transformation, said:

“Entrepreneurs have the bright ideas, the commitment, and the nose for opportunities. But too often they lack the finance to make the most of this and to contribute to growing our economy. That’s why it’s so important that we make sure that those with the ambition to start up, have access to the finance they need.

“As part of our Plan for Small Businesses, we are funding up to 69,000 additional Start Up Loans to support the next generation of small business owners so they can achieve the success of those being celebrated here today.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loan programme has delivered more than 125,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.27bn of funding. Of those loans, 40% of loan recipients have been women and 20% from Black, Asian, and Other Minority Ethnic backgrounds (not including White Minorities).

Regional breakdown of loans since 2012

UK Region Loans Made Amount Lent (m) East Midlands 7,400 £74.7 East of England 9,656 £102.4 London 25,048 £248.6 North East 6,507 £63.0 North West 16,039 £158.3 Northern Ireland 2,385 £21.4 Scotland 8,345 £82.7 South East 13,914 £151.7 South West 11,175 £113.1 Wales 5,305 £54.9 West Midlands 10,558 £106.0 Yorkshire and The Humber 11,391 £115.1 Region not obtained 76 £0.76 Grand Total 127,799 Approx £1.29bn

Source: Start Up Loans, 30 September 2025

Through a network of business support partner organisations, for example GC Business Finance, the Start Up Loans programme provides:

access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan

fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business

mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

For more information and to hear more about our 2025 Ambassadors, please visit: https://www.startuploans.co.uk/about-us/start-up-loans-ambassador-programme/2025-2026