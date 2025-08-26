Bristol City deliver post-match meals to Roundabout

Bristol City FC took time to support South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout as they took on Sheffield United at the start of the new football season.

Staff from the club supported Roundabout with one of their Away Day Food Drops, making time to visit the charity’s hostel to deliver hot meals for the 27 young people staying there that evening.

“We’re grateful to Bristol City once again for choosing to deliver to our hostel – it’s a generous and kind gesture that doesn’t go unnoticed by young people and staff alike,” said Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

“We work with more than 380 vulnerable young people every day, many of them feeling both vulnerable and excluded.

“This donation tells them that they are not forgotten and that there are people who care about them.”