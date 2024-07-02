Bringing the sound of music to Sheffcare homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sound of music is coming to Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare thanks to a new relationship with Brightside Music.

Brightside Music take live musical interactions into hospital, healthcare and community settings, working with participants to express themselves whatever their situation, creating a calm and positive atmosphere and offering an alternative means of communication.

And as part of a new relationship with Sheffcare, which operates a chain of nine care homes across the city, the Brightside musicians have been providing complimentary sessions for residents at Burnt Tree Croft and Valley Wood homes.

Sheffcare Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn Rawling commented: “At Sheffcare we have extensive experience of the way in which music can touch lives and stimulate some excellent responses.

The Brightside musicians have been playing in two Sheffcare homes

“Working with the Brightside musicians, Becky and Aisling, really has had a positive impact on the homes they visited.

“They play a selection of instruments and the residents who have had a musical background are particularly interested and engaged in the sessions, which is wonderful to see.

“It’s a project that very much fits in with the work we have being doing with the University of Sheffield, exploring the ways in which music can be a vital tool in relation to living with dementia.