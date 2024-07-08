Bring your Breastie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the 3rd time, South Yorkshire ladies cause a storm in a D cup by raising awareness of breast cancer

On a sunny day in June a group of South Yorkshire ladies came together to help raise awareness of breast cancer by discreetly baring all in an ‘in your face’ photoshoot to encourage other ladies to get to know their bodies and check themselves.

Some of the ladies in this photo have or have had breast cancer. One lady had surgery 2 days prior, several are having chemo, a few of the ladies have had mastectomies, lumpectomies and wear many scars, both physically and mentally. Each lady shares the same reason for standing side by side in this photo, to drive home self care, breast awareness, body confidence and to raise money for breast cancer research.

