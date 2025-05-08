Bright Horizons Teddies Day Nursery raises £1,250 for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bright Horizons Teddies Day Nursery and Preschool is celebrating a successful year of fundraising for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, raising an incredible £1,250 to support the hospital’s vital work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 23, the children and colleagues were thrilled to welcome a special visitor, Theo the Bear, the mascot for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, who came to personally thank the nursery for their fundraising achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea to fundraise was inspired by the experience of Jodie, a team member and parent at the nursery, whose daughter has been receiving ongoing care from the hospital. After being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in September 2023 at just 19 months old, Jodie’s daughter has benefited from the support and expertise of the hospital’s dedicated Diabetes team.

“The Sheffield Children's Hospital have supported us as a family since our daughter was diagnosed," said Jodie. "We honestly cannot thank them enough for everything they have done and continue to do, not only for our daughter but for us as a family too.

A Medal to showcase the achievement

"The Diabetes team worked closely with Teddies when my daughter started at nursery — from the nurse visiting to deliver training, to the dietician carbohydrate counting the nursery menu so meals could be carefully prepared for her needs. Thanks to the support of the hospital, our family, and Teddies Nursery, my daughter is thriving."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, the nursery team set themselves a target as part of their plan: to raise enough money to sponsor a snowflake through The Children’s Hospital Charity’s snowflake appeal and help get Teddies Nursery’s name out into the local Sheffield community.

The team and families organised a variety of fundraising events, including:

A parent taking on the challenge of running 100 miles in 100 days

A team member walking 668 miles, the distance to Ben Nevis and back

An autumn fayre, inviting local stallholders to join the community

A coffee morning where parents could grab and go on their way to work

The Children's Hospital Mascot with the Donation from Bright Horizons Teddies Nursery

Thanks to the hard work and generosity of the Teddies community, the nursery raised an incredible £1,250, enough to sponsor a snowflake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, Nursery Manager at Bright Horizons Teddies Day Nursery and Preschool, said: "I would like to say how proud I am of my team for all their hard work, support and dedication to our fundraising mission. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible to raise the money to purchase a snowflake and do great work supporting the Sheffield Children's Hospital for all their care and dedication to all whom they meet. We would like to carry on supporting the Sheffield Children's Hospital and we look forward to our continued fundraising for the year of 2025."

Bright Horizons Teddies Day Nursery and Preschool is excited to continue their fundraising journey and strengthen their support for Sheffield Children’s Hospital throughout 2025.

To learn more about Bright Horizons Teddies Day Nursery and Pre-School, and to book onto an open day, visit the website.