Brew with a view: Rotherham students celebrate social enterprise café success
Launched last June, the ROC Café was developed through a unique collaboration between Ulley Country Park and Rotherham Opportunities College. Operated by students with physical and learning disabilities and/or autism under the watchful eye of experienced catering co-ordinator, Gaynor Cooper, the café operates every Tuesday and Thursday.
Since opening its doors last summer, the ROC Café has helped more than 40 students to develop practical life skills, with the underlying aim of helping them to live as independently as possible in adulthood, as well as securing future employment within the hospitality industry.
Working under supervision, students spend time serving customers, preparing food, as well as learning about customer service.
Many of the tasty snacks and treats sold in the ROC Café are prepared by students in college, using locally sourced meat, fruit and vegetables and bread.
To date, the café has received rave reviews from visitors to the park, as well as achieving a five-star food hygiene rating, the highest available.
Dr Perdita Mousely, Principal, Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “Many of our students look forward to spending time in the café, and for many it is one of the highlights of the college week.
"Our mission at Rotherham Opportunities College is to equip our learners with the vital skills to enjoy rich and fulfilling lives in adulthood, and providing work experience in a safe, welcoming environment has helped many of our learners go on to secure jobs in the hospitality industry after successfully completing their studies. The café is one of a number of activities we deliver in college to help our students to feel connected to the local community.
"Time spent working in the café helps our students to develop important life skills, including how to communicate effectively, preparing food safely and learning about handling money.
"The café also forms an important part of our commitment towards investing in the local community. Through our collaborations with local businesses, visitors are able to enjoy a wide range of tasty, home-cooked produce, and it’s been truly heart-warming to hear the positive feedback we’ve received from visitors.”
Based in Rotherham town centre, Rotherham Opportunities College is an independent specialist college that supports young adults aged 16-25 who have learning disabilities and/or autism.
The college provides tailored education programmes, which take a holistic approach towards understanding the individual needs of each student, helping them to develop the vital skills needed to live independently, secure employment and build rich and fulfilling lives during adulthood.
The ROC Café operates from Ulley Country Park every Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 2pm.