Breaking snooze pyjama dramas - new report reveals Brits are sleep deprived

Over a third (37%) of bleary-eyed Brits are struggling to get a full night’s kip according to new research released today by Travelodge, ahead of World Sleep Day (14th March).

The poll found that nearly half of those surveyed (43%) admitted that a bad night’s sleep causes mood swings, and as a result we'll try anything to get some rest. For some, that means rolling out the traditional methods to achieve a peaceful slumber; reading (43%), warm milk (20%), or, for 19% some romantic ‘pillow talk’. Brits also love listening to the sounds of rain and forests (38%), while 29% opt for music, bizarrely 3% claim that the sound of their neighbours talking is their ideal lullaby.

Our declining sleep quality is resulting in us attempting to ‘snooze on the move’ more. 37% are using the daily commute, napping on public transport or in stationary cars, while 10% are taking advantage of working from home and power napping at their desks, turning cameras off in video calls, with heavy eyed 18-24-year-olds leading the charge for daytime dozing (19%).

AUF WIEDERSEHEN PETS: Pampered pets provoke problematic sleep patterns.

Pet ownership has soared since the pandemic* and it appears our sleep has both gone walkies due to our furry friends. Nearly half of Brits (49%) admit to sharing their bed with their beloved pet and some have even kicked their partner out (or been kicked out) to make space for them, with 14% contorting themselves into awkward positions to make room for their pampered pets. Plymouth and Cambridge are the cities whose sleep suffers the most when it comes to sharing beds with their pets, with 18–24-year-olds admitting they are the biggest offenders when it comes to allowing pet duvet domination.

CONCERNS, COMFORT AND ‘COMMANDOS’: More Brits sleep quirks exposed.

Over a quarter of adults (27%) are still cuddling up to childhood teddies or comfort blankets, while 13% cling to an item of old clothing.

Our relationship status even causes sleep issues with 9% of Brits conceding to sleeping with an ex’s item of clothing, with 18–24-year-olds most likely to do this.

While most of us prefer to sleep in good old-fashioned PJs (44%), sleeping in the buff comes second (18%). The research also reveals that the preference for sleeping naked increases with age, with 64% of 45+ year olds choosing to sleep starkers.

OH, SORRY WAS I SNORING?: The nighttime noisemakers revealed.

If you’re regularly woken up by the dulcet tones of your partner you’re not alone - 78% of Brits admit to snoring. Women are the loudest offenders (80% vs. 64%)! And if you’re looking for the UK’s worst snoring offenders? That dubious crown goes to Sunderland (90%) followed closely second by Oxford (89%).

11% of people have admitted they have either booked or would book a separate hotel room from their partner to get a good night’s sleep and enjoy some well-deserved quiet time. Meanwhile, the younger generations (18–24-year-olds) are more likely to spill their secrets while snoozing in their sleep and get into trouble, thanks to sleep talking.

In a bid to help Brits be better sleepers, Travelodge has teamed up with sleep expert Kerry Davies to provide practical advice to achieve better kip.

Sleep fixer Kerry Davies said: “Spring is the perfect time to declutter - not just our homes, but our sleep habits too. Less screen time, a consistent wind-down routine, and reclaiming your bed as a space for sleep - and not a pet playground! - can make a huge difference. It’s time to hit the reset button on our routines.

“Whatever your reason for staying at Travelodge, if your sleep struggles follow you away from home, take advantage of the little luxuries that help you recharge - like blackout curtains and supportive mattresses. Use that night away to truly switch off. Prioritising sleep isn’t a luxury; it’s essential for your health, mood, and energy levels.

“So, whether it’s booting the beagle off the bed or treating yourself to a proper night’s rest at Travelodge, now’s the time to make sleep a priority.”

Head of Better Get a Travelodge, Holly Oades added: “It’s clear that Brits need to up their sleep game to make the most of their plans for the following day - whatever they may be. In our next generation rooms, which have now rolled out to over half our hotels, you’ll find blackout curtains and spacious, king-sized comfort in our Travelodge Dreamer beds to help get that all important great night’s sleep.”