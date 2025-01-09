Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Claire Taylor, a local businesswoman from Penistone, decided her lifestyle needed to change after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

Claire, who ran her own catering business said: “The diagnosis was such a shock to me and made me look at my health and my lifestyle, I knew I couldn’t do anything about the cancer, but I could become the healthiest version of myself.”

Claire went on to share: “I wanted to prevent any heart and other weight related illnesses alongside my cancer, I felt I owed this to my children.”

Looking back at her diet, Claire, who was a busy mum of two young children, said: “I would just eat what I could and not really give it much thought, I would be living off sandwiches and crips, a packet of biscuits to keep my energy levels up.”

After her diagnosis, she knew things had to change.

“Looking at the options out there to help me with my lifestyle and weight I wanted to lose, I came across Slimming World and found that they supported not only my goal to lose weight, but to change my eating habits and becoming more active,” she expained.

Claire added: “Soon after joining my energy levels had never been as good I was enjoying real food like lasagne, cottage pie, fajitas and gyros all fresh and actually fit in with my kids too.

“I never realised just how much my poor diet was draining me, I had very little energy and eating all the wrong foods really wasn’t helping.

“Within weeks not only was I losing weight I could feel how good my skin, hair and energy levels felt, the more colourful my plate the better I felt. As my energy levels grew I was able to embrace walking, something I have completely fallen in love with.”

Claire has had melanoma six times now.

“I was very fortunate to be offered to trial a new cancer treatment, because I was fit and healthy due to the changes, I had made to my lifestyle I met criteria to be able to receive this,” she said.

Claire credits not only the Slimming World plan but that her group members “have been very supportive”.

She added: “They encouraged me throughout my weight loss journey knowing how important it was to me; it was sometimes hard to have the intense radiotherapy and immunotherapy but I still kept my focus with their support. I knew how important being fit and healthy was for me to have the treatment.”

Claire had her treatment at Weston Park.

“The team at Weston Park was so pleased with my progress and I always love to tell them all about Slimming World and how the plan helped me prepare for treatment but not only that the group support helped my mental health and that all adds to a great outcome,” she explained.

Claire lost five stone and two pounds to get to her target weight.

“I feel so good now, I feel happy, healthy, energised and ready to conquer the world. The best thing I did was join Slimming World as a member,” she said.

After Claire achieved her weight loss goals she went on to run her own Slimming World groups across Penistone and Oxspring.

“To be able to support so many members and watch their transformations is just amazing, second to being a mum this is the best job I’ve ever had and feel so proud and privileged to play a part in seeing life changing transformations,” Claire added.