Brave Beth takes the plunge for Dementia Appeal in honour of her sad

A devoted daughter from Rotherham is taking her bravery to new heights—literally—by skydiving to raise money for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Dementia Appeal after her dad, Steve was diagnosed with Young Onset Frontal Variant Alzheimer’s at just 62 years old.

25 year old Beth Elmore, from Aston, is determined to make a difference for families affected by dementia, inspired by her dad,Steve, who was diagnosed in August 2023 after years of unexplained memory loss and personality changes which began at just 58 years of age.

Beth said, “My dad was (and still is) my best friend. He loved rock music, especially Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, and Foo Fighters. He spent many weekends at ‘The Wapentake’ in Sheffield, telling me amazing stories about his time there.”

Steve, a lifelong Sheffield United fan and dedicated accountant, began showing symptoms in 2019. As his condition progressed, Beth and her mum faced the heart-breaking decision to move him into full-time care in October 2023.

Beth with her mum and dad

Beth continues,“The most challenging part is seeing my dad deteriorate before my eyes. It’s true what they say—you lose them twice. First mentally, then physically later on. It breaks my heart that my dad won’t see me get married or meet my children. But I’ve made a promise to say yes to life, yes to every plan, every concert, every potential memory in honour of my dad.”

Beth has already shown so much bravery facing the challenges of witnessing a loved one deteriorate with Alzheimer’s, and has now vowed to jump out of a plane to help others facing difficult times.

When asked about her challenge, Beth said “I have always fancied doing a skydive, from watching celebrities on ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’ since I was a kid do them, I’ve just never had a good enough reason to do it!”

Beth is taking on the challenge to raise much needed funds for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Dementia Appeal. The Appeal aims to raise £250,000 to enhance services and support for people living with dementia in Beth’s hometown of Rotherham.

Beth with her dad, Steve.

Beth said, “I have seen first-hand how stretched dementia services are, and every penny raised will help families, carers, and patients. If you can donate, no matter how little, it will go a long way to help.”

Rachael Dawes, Head of Fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said “Hearing stories like Beth’s is absolutely heart-breaking and shocking. I think we all assume that dementia and alzheimer’s affects our eldest generations but stories like Steve’s show that dementia can impact anyone, no matter their age or circumstances.

“We’re so impressed with Beth’s bravery and we cannot thank her enough for choosing to support our Dementia Appeal. Dementia touches so many lives, including my own. My dad lived with dementia and I saw first-hand how small changes in his environment and care made a world of difference to his quality of life. That’s why I’m so passionate about this appeal – it’s about creating a hospital and community where patients with dementia feel safe, understood, and valued.

“Raising £250,000 is really ambitious for a small charity, but with the public’s support we know we can do it. Together, we hope to create a brighter future for those living with dementia in our community.”

To support Beth’s incredible challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/beth-elmore-1

If you’d like to support the Rotherham Dementia Appeal, there are many ways to get involved. From taking on a challenge such as a run, the Yorkshire Three Peaks or a skydive, to making a donation – every penny raised is making a difference in South Yorkshire. Visit https://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/dementia-appeal for more information.