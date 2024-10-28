Braun Partners with Elev-8 to Champion Inclusive Workplace Culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The partnership has launched with a two-year inclusion leadership training programme. This comprehensive initiative is designed to equip leaders with the essential skills and insights needed to champion inclusion throughout the broader organisation.

Elev-8, renowned for its expertise in inclusion, training, and behavioural change, will utilise its bespoke learning solutions to drive change within B. Braun. By applying their proven methodologies, Elev-8 aims to deliver results at both behavioural and cultural levels, helping B. Braun create an environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered.

At B. Braun, their mission to protect and improve global health is deeply connected to their commitment to diversity and inclusion. In previous years, B. Braun has trained 40 employees as Mental Health First Responders to create 'mentally healthy teams' across the business. The company has also implemented mandatory menopause awareness training for managers, in collaboration with Henpicked, a menopause support website.

Michael Parden, Managing Director of B. Braun said: "We are excited to partner with Elev-8 on this important initiative. This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey towards making inclusion a fundamental aspect of our organisation. Trust and respect are core to our values, and this programme will help us further embed these principles in everything we do, making a great team even better.”

Miranda Cain, Managing Director at Elev-8, said: "We are thrilled to work with B. Braun, whose dedication to creating an inclusive workplace resonates deeply with our values. We look forward to creating an environment where every individual feels empowered at Braun, driving meaningful and lasting change for everyone at the company.”

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK is a leader in key market areas including computer-navigated orthopaedic surgery, needle safety technology, surgical instrumentation, sterile technology and disinfection and hygiene.

