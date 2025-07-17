Brass enables Thurcroft Welfare Band to play on

Brass bands have played an important part in community life since they rose alongside industry in the 19th century.

In South Yorkshire their numbers grew with the mining boom, with pit owners often sponsoring the bands to help improve the welfare and lifestyles of their employees.

Thurcroft Welfare Band came later, in the 1940s, and since the closure of the colliery on December 6, 1991, has existed without its main supporter – and, with 27 members, costs are high.

That is where the likes of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and its biggest donor AESSEAL come in.

Matthew Wright directs the band

Through SYCF, AESSEAL contributed £1,000 towards the band’s expenses when it qualified for the national championships at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2023, after finishing second to Oughtibridge in the Yorkshire regionals.

Band secretary Kim Smith said more grants were needed and added: “Obviously with it being in Cheltenham there’s the cost of a coach, plus an overnight stay for everyone.

“It is expensive to run. A new bass can cost £6,000 to £10,000, so we certainly haven’t got the money to buy our own instruments.

“We travel up to Durham in July for the annual Miners’ Gala where all the bands march with their banners and that costs quite a lot as well, but we wouldn’t miss it. Last year our village got a new banner and they took it into Durham Cathedral and blessed it.

The old Thurcroft Colliery

“We have quite a lot of older players and they can’t do the march, so we have to borrow from other bands. It’s a real occasion.”

Musical director Matthew Wright (32) joined after studying brass band conducting at Huddersfield University with Philip McCann.

Matthew, who started playing the trumpet aged eight, points out that the band has gone international having twice performed with percussion group Nuenen from the Netherlands, and last year, following 2023’s runners’ up placing, finished a creditable fourth at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

“Until recently we have had a few people playing who were workers at the pit, it’s all very local,” said Matthew, who previously played in wind bands, jazz bands and orchestras.

Thurcroft Brass Band

“It is harder to get younger players but we have recently had a number come through the Training Band, which isn’t just open to the younger generation. We have players ranging in age from 12 to 80.”

Kim and Matthew are clearly proud of the history of the band, which was formed by the Thurcroft Colliery Welfare Committee for the benefit of pit workers and their families in the late 1940s, with its first recorded contest appearance in the Yorkshire and Humberside Brass Band Association Contest in 1949.

George Sykes took the band to the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) contest at Sheffield City Hall in the 1950s and Derek Johnstone led it in competition at Belle View in 1969 and 1970, but it is thought the band then folded, with its instruments stored away and forgotten about.

In 1981 the hard work and persistence of Dennis Holling and a small group of players paid off and they struck up once more, appearing again in the Yorkshire Regional Contest in 1988, this time under the baton of Keith Croft.

Thurcroft has regularly attended the Y&H Regional Contest, and was placed second under Ken Vernon in 2009, qualifying to compete in the National Finals at Harrogate for the first time.

The band’s best competition win came when, under Martin Battersby, they competed in the fourth section of the National Mineworkers Contest at Blackpool. The test piece was The Malvern Suite by Philip Sparke, and Thurcroft came away victorious.

Another notable success came in the early 2000s, this time under the baton of Phil Dickens when, in the Buxton Entertainment contest, Thurcroft was the best placed fourth section band, finishing fifth overall.

At the South Elmsall Contest they finished second and Mike Samson was also awarded the trophy for the best soloist, and at the Rotherham District Entertainment contest the band won the first prize of £500.

Thurcroft Welfare Band has attended the Butlins Mineworkers Open Music Festival at Skegness regularly since its inauguration in 2003, the best finish being third in 2010 with fourths in 2003, 2006 and 2008.

In January 2008 the Training Band was started to encourage anybody of any age to learn a brass instrument and music, and the next year they took the Junior Ensemble prize at Worksop Music Festival in their first ever public performance. They followed this by retaining the prize in 2010 and again in 2012.

In recent years the band moved into a former army cadets’ hut at the top of West Street, and thousands of pounds have had to be raised to cover running costs, instruments and equipment.

Having never had the ‘comfort’ of sponsorship, all the money came from the band and its supporters, but a grant allowed the commissioning of the “Thurcroft Centenary March” by Darrol Barry to celebrate the sinking of the first pit shaft at Thurcroft in 1909, together with a new march for the Training Band called “100 not Out”, both pieces proving integral to their first CD which was recorded in March 2010.

Further grants have allowed the purchasing of desperately needed new instruments and equipment, and the band is now a registered charity.

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation philanthropy co-ordinator Rachael Farrell said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit the Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band and witness the incredible work they do. They are a group of fantastic, talented musicians who truly embody the spirit of community.

“Their dedication and passion were evident in every note they played - it's clear that they love what they do. A great experience and fantastic group of individuals.”

Despite the 1991 pit closure “the band plays on” through competitions, concerts and local community events, and will appear at the Rotherham Show at midday on Saturday September 6.

The next local concert is A Swinton Summer Serenade at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton on Sunday July 27 at 3pm. Entry is £8, concessions £6 and under 16s free. Tickets are available on the door.

Listening to the rehearsal, with numbers ranging from versions of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army and James Bond theme Live and Let Die through to Hot Stuff and Joseph And His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band welcomes players of all abilities and instruments and rehearses every Tuesday and Thursday evening, starting at 7.15pm, with the Training Band meeting each Tuesday at 6pm prior to the main practice. For more information message [email protected], secretary Kim Smith on 07801 546791 or by email at [email protected] or visit https://www.thurcroftwelfareband.co.uk/