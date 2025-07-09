Brand-new playground and activity courts to open in Sheffield’s Longley Park

Young people in the North of Sheffield are set to benefit from a brand-new playground and basketball/netball court.

Funding has been approved for the new facilities in Longley Park, thanks to a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and a £75,000 grant from Veolia Environmental Trust. This is alongside additional funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and Public Health.

The money will be used to create a new playground focused on play for older children, and a high-quality, half basketball, half netball court.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “These new facilities will provide a real boost to the people of Longley. We are committed to ensuring we have spaces and facilities that are safe, inclusive and encourage more people to get outside more often.

Current playground at Longley Park

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation and our other funders have awarded us this money, and we’re really looking forward to seeing the new playground and court take shape over the coming months.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business and Veolia Environmental Trust is a registered charity. Both award grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the project and pleased our funding will help create an exciting new space at the park.

“The application that was submitted showed a high level of local support for the project and a great deal of work pre application took place to evidence this. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Veolia Environmental Trust, said: “The Veolia Environmental Trust is delighted to have awarded £75,000 through the Landfill Communities Fund to Sheffield City Council to create new sports and play facilities.

“We know that the project will improve the health and wellbeing of children in Longley, and we look forward to seeing local people enjoying the new facilities.”

Public health money is also being used to fund the new facilities as it supports ambitions to address health inequalities in targeted areas of the city.

The project aims to create a vibrant, inclusive space that encourages physical activity, social interaction, and outdoor play for older children and teenagers.

The new court will also provide a safe and accessible area for informal sports and community use.