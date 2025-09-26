Branagans Accountancy Services simplifies payroll for South Yorkshire businesses

Branagans Accountancy Services is helping businesses across South Yorkshire and beyond take the stress out of payroll with a reliable, fully compliant service that saves time and protects against costly errors.

The Rotherham-based firm works with start-ups and established companies to ensure staff are paid correctly and on time while freeing business owners to focus on growth.

Payroll mistakes cost more than money

Donna Branagan, director at Branagans Accountancy Services, says:

“Payroll isn’t just about numbers, it’s about people and trust. Errors can lead to HMRC penalties, wasted hours and unhappy staff. We give our clients confidence that every payslip is accurate, and every deadline met.”

With ever-changing HMRC regulations, the risks of managing payroll in-house are increasing. Research shows that running payroll internally can take up to 25% more time than outsourcing, draining resources that could be invested back into growth.

A complete payroll solution

Branagans’ payroll service covers every stage, including PAYE processing, Real Time Information (RTI) reporting and pension auto-enrolment. The team integrates payroll with bookkeeping, VAT and tax planning so business owners get a complete financial picture and not just a payslip.

David Branagan, director, adds:

“Our goal is to give peace of mind. Whether you employ two people or two hundred, we make sure payroll is accurate, compliant and aligned with your wider finances, so you can concentrate on running your business.”

More than payroll

Alongside payroll management, Branagans provide end-to-end bookkeeping and management accounts, VAT returns and advisory, and corporation and personal tax planning, helping businesses stay compliant while unlocking growth opportunities.

If you would like to discuss outsourcing your payroll or integrating it with your wider financial systems, contact Branagans Accountancy Services on 01709 327 215 or email [email protected].