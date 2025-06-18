Brain tumour awareness

Within the uk approximately 3,200 people each year are diagnosed with brain tumours which are either benign or malignant.

Currently there is little funding that goes towards brain cancer research which means that after the standard treatment of care has been given there is only palliative care offered.

Due to this, myself, family and friends are doing a fundraising event walking from Wickersley in Rotherham to Weston park on the 28th June which we are raising funds towards Weston park and also brain cancer research.

My dad was diagnosed in August 2024 and passed away in February this year.

Steve Pearce, a man who loved his family and his hobby fishing with his trophy

Currently there is only 1% of funding that goes into brain cancer research from cancer research which we are hoping to change and help raise funds which may improve treatments for patients who have this type of cancer but also within the future who will be diagnosed.