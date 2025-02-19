Boxing match to raise funds for life-saving bleed kits for all Sheffield schools

Plans to install life-saving bleed kits in every Sheffield school have been announced by a South Yorkshire charity with funds being raised by a boxing match.

Fuse Alternative Provision is a Sheffield-based initiative which aims to educate young people who have been permanently excluded or at risk of exclusion about the dangers of knife crime.

Their pupils are participating in a charity boxing match in March, with all sponsorship proceeds going towards purchasing bleed kits to equip schools, starting with the 52 secondary schools across Sheffield.

Francesca Hanson, director of Fuse Alternative Provisions, said: “For schools and communities to be without potentially life-saving equipment such as a bleed kit means being unprepared for emergency situations where severe bleeding could lead to tragic loss of life.

Fuse Alternative Provisions

“In critical moments, having the right equipment can make the difference between life and death.”

The fundraiser comes in light of the fatal stabbing of 15-year old Harvey Willgoose on February 3 at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

Supplies in the kits include, torniquetes which are a device used to control bleeding, bandages, gauze, chest seals, scissors, and other supplies such as a foil blanket. Designed to stop life-threatening bleeding.

The medical resources can be used to treat stab wounds, identify the source of a bleed, pack wounds, prevent hypothermia and more.

Boxing training session

Ms Hanson said: "It takes a collective effort—schools, families, law enforcement, and communities must work together to educate, prevent, and support young people in making safer choices.”

Fuse Alternative Provisions have also called for increased education to be provided about the dangers of carrying knives, training staff how to use bleed kits and that “addressing the role of social media in glorifying knife crime is crucial” in preventing knife crime.

The White-collar boxing match is to be held on March 21 at Riley’s Boxing Gym and organised with Pop Haywood with everyone encouraged to “come down and show your support to our lads".

Fuse are also raising funds via their go fund me where proceeds go towards purchasing the bleed kits.