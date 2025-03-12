Booklet for women escaping abuse launched on International Women's Day
The booklet covers a wide range of useful information such as staying safe online, the court system, how to access benefits and housing as well as the contact details of support agencies in Sheffield.
The launch took place at St Mary’s Conference Centre with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed speaking in support of this action. Tea/coffee and cake were enjoyed by the attendees who included many of the local organisations which are dealing with women and children escaping domestic abuse.
Further information can be obtained from [email protected].