Booklet for women escaping abuse launched on International Women's Day

The Sheffield Soroptimists launched their publication “Fresh Thoughts”, a 20-page booklet which is intended for professionals and organisations supporting women escaping domestic abuse on Saturday, March 8 – International Women’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The booklet covers a wide range of useful information such as staying safe online, the court system, how to access benefits and housing as well as the contact details of support agencies in Sheffield.

The launch took place at St Mary’s Conference Centre with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed speaking in support of this action. Tea/coffee and cake were enjoyed by the attendees who included many of the local organisations which are dealing with women and children escaping domestic abuse.

Further information can be obtained from [email protected].