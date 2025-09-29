Book early for a short cut to panto fun with fairytale favourite Rapunzel
The acclaimed community theatre company will be back at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from January 28 to February 1 with a sparkling fresh take on the classic fairy tale adventure Rapunzel.
And tickets are already on sale for what promises to be one of the year’s most crazy and colourful shows.
Many years ago, the King and Queen were blessed with a baby girl with magical, golden hair but their happiness was short-lived as the jealous, evil witch Mother Gothel kidnapped the child and locked her in a tower, selfishly squandering all the infant’s special powers for herself.
With the help of local hairdresser Dame Fanny Follicle - played by Matthew Walker, who also directs - her silly son Pascal and the dashing Prince Ryder, the adventure begins as Rapunzel makes her bid for freedom.
“Expect songs, silliness, and plenty of panto fun as our audience raise the roof and help Rapunzel to escape from her tower,” said Matthew.
For tickets visit https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/rapunzel/dates