Boohoo fashion team cook up a tasty donation for St Luke’s Hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 13:16 BST
The Sheffield team from online fashion specialists Boohoo raised £279 with their bake sale day in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

“It is clear to see how St Luke’s plays a such a vital role in supporting individuals across the community,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“Fundraising for them allowed us to raise both fund and awareness and contribute to a cause that truly makes a difference in people's lives.

“The bake sale was a hit amongst our colleagues and really brought people together and encouraged a sense of community across our company, all whilst supporting a fabulous cause and raising awareness for St Luke’s and the work they do.

We hope that this involvement will have also inspired people to get involved in fundraising going forward, whether that be through volunteering themselves or supporting future events.”

