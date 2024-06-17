Bon voyage to Will and Peter and their French cycle challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s bon voyage and vive la France as friends Will Gaunt and Peter Linley get back in the saddle for a sponsored St Luke’s Hospice bike ride that will take them from Sheffield to Paris.

And there’s surely no better time to embark on their cross-Channel adventure than on the biggest French holiday of the year – Bastille Day.

Will, who lives in High Green, and friend Peter, of Burncross, are experienced St Luke’s fundraisers – their first bike ride, back in 2021 raised more than £5,000, taking them from Sheffield to Cornwall in memory of Will’s grandad Ken Gaunt, and Jack’s aunt Susan Birds, both of whom were hospice patients.

This year’s 500-mile challenge, setting off on July 14 from Chapeltown, will take seven days to complete, passing through Leicester, Luton and Rochester, through the Channel Tunnel with Eurostar and then from Calais to Amiens, Mours and on to Paris.

Peter (left) and Will are cycling to Paris for St Luke's Hospice

Before they even set off, though, the pair have already raised a fantastic £1,500 for the charity.

“All donations are welcome and all expenses have been covered by ourselves so every penny made is going straight to St Luke’s,” said Will.

“Don’t forget that if you’re supporting us via Gift Aid, click on 'add gift aid' for an extra 25 per cent free of charge for St Luke’s.”