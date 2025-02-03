Bluebell Wood star employee to tackle Great North Run to raise funds for the children’s hospice

A human resources administrator with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is taking on the Great North Run to raise funds for the charity.

Phil Brown first got involved with Bluebell Wood when he started volunteering there in 2018, helping in the HR department. Last year, he jumped at the chance to join the hospice full time, as an administrator.

But he’s also a fundraiser, as well as an employee and volunteer, and in September he will tackle the Great North Run for the second time.

“I got into running through the 5k Park Run for a few years,” Phil, 44, explained. “I then wanted to challenge myself and enter some 10k and half marathon races. I have done the Doncaster 10k and Great North Run for Bluebell Wood, but my biggest achievement was completing the London Marathon. Running gives me a real sense of achievement, not only keeping fit, but also when raising money for a brilliant cause.”

Phil Brown with Bluebell Wood mascot, George.

Phil, who lives in Doncaster with his wife and three children, has so far raised more than £1,000 for the children’s hospice.

“It is such a positive environment at Bluebell Wood, and everyone is so friendly and appreciative,” said Phil. “I originally volunteered to gain more experience in HR, as it was playing a bigger part in my previous job, but also because I wanted to give something back to a local charity that provides vital services to children and families.

“When the full-time role came up, I didn’t have to think twice, and I’m enjoying every minute. Bluebell Wood is a wonderful place, full of great people and the care and support that is provided is nothing short of amazing. The team I work with are the best people and can’t do enough tosupport you.”

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive officer at Bluebell Wood, said: “Phil is the kind of person all charities would love to have on their team, someone who wears several hats and excels in all of them. He is an absolute star, and we were thrilled when he joined us full time last year.

“He does so much for Bluebell Wood, even without all the running, but the fact he puts in so many miles to raise vital funds for us is a sign of what a valued person he is to all of us at the hospice, including the children we care for, and their families. Keep those legs up, Phil!”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in North Anston, South Yorkshire in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times. The team also supports other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with around just 16 percent of funding coming from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.

To donate or find out more, please visit www.bluebellwood.org