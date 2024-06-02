Blue plaque in honour of founding father of football unveiled by his 94 year old great great nephew

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new blue plaque dedicated to one of Sheffield's pioneering football characters has been unveiled by his 94 year old relative in Sheffield City Centre. A ceremony to unveil the plaque commorating the workplace of the co-founder of Sheffield FC, Sir Nathaniel Creswick KCB, took place on Saturday 1st June at 9 East Parade, atttended by a large crowd, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenants, Jerry Cheung, Professor Jaydip Ray and the Master Cutler Charles Turner. The unveiling was performed by Colonel Geoffrey Norton, his great, great nephew, who lives in Sheffield.

"The plaque is significant, because it was here that Sir Nathaniel wrote the first rules of football in 1858 and it also acted as the first centre of football administration in the world", says Nick Partridge BEM, Chief Executive of SHOF.

"We were very pleased to see so many people attending this event including the Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council Kate Josephs, but also people from Sheffield FC, Hallam FC and local FA, the Cathedral and the council's heritage champion Cllr Janet Ridler, says Nick".

"The plaque was sponsored by the current occupants of 9 East Parade, solicitors Norrie, Waite and Slater, who were oblivious to the importance of their address to the development of the game now played by over one billion people worldwide, despite being here since the 1970's", adds Nick.

Unveiling the plaque to Sir Nathaniel Creswick at 9 East Parade in Sheffield City Centre

The plaque is the second of ten new blue plaques planned for the city centre by the charity to complement the guided football history walks which the charity also organises.