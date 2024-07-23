Blooming amazing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The outside of St Wilfrid’s Centre on Queen’s Road has been decorated with a vibrant display of flowers to celebrate the work they do for the vulnerable and isolated people of South Yorkshire.
As part of the build-up to their Summer Fayre and Wheelbarrow Competition, a request went out to help create the cascade. The response was overwhelming with flowers being made by staff, clients and volunteers at the Centre and hundreds more arriving from supporters.
As local need increases and demands on services at the Centre grows, the cascade aims to raise the Centre’s profile and much needed funds. It costs over £550,000 to run the St Wilfrid’s Centre each year and as a charity they are dependent on the generosity and support of people with big hearts and generous spirits.
If the cascade brings a smile to your face or you just want to show your support for the valuable work of St Wilfrid’s Centre, please make a donation via the website www.stwilfridscentre.org or by ringing the Centre on 0114 2555720
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.