Blooming amazing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid’s Centre wool stop at nothing as supporters, staff and clients create an incredible cascade of over 2000 knitted flowers

The outside of St Wilfrid’s Centre on Queen’s Road has been decorated with a vibrant display of flowers to celebrate the work they do for the vulnerable and isolated people of South Yorkshire.

As part of the build-up to their Summer Fayre and Wheelbarrow Competition, a request went out to help create the cascade. The response was overwhelming with flowers being made by staff, clients and volunteers at the Centre and hundreds more arriving from supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As local need increases and demands on services at the Centre grows, the cascade aims to raise the Centre’s profile and much needed funds. It costs over £550,000 to run the St Wilfrid’s Centre each year and as a charity they are dependent on the generosity and support of people with big hearts and generous spirits.

St Wilfrid’s Centre on Queen’s Road