Blended family of five finds the space to stay together

With house prices keeping half of young adults living at home until age 24, one Sheffield family has found the perfect solution at Harron Homes’ Laughton Gate development in Dinnington, where space, layout, and location allow their three grown-up sons to continue living comfortably under one roof.

Married couple Darren and Linsey Large recently moved into a four-bedroom Salcombe home with their blended family of three sons: Charlie, 22, Danny, 21, and Sam, 19.

“All three boys still live with us full-time,” said Darren, a Company Secretary for a national tile distributor. “They’re fully-grown lads, and it was really important to us that they all had good-sized bedrooms.

Linsey, who works in health and safety policy, added, “In a lot of new homes, you’ll often find one smaller box room, but here the layout works so much better.”

Charlie works in hospitality, Danny is a barber known for his “gift of the gab,” and Sam is starting a business management degree this September while working locally. Since the move, Sam’s commute to work has been cut to just four minutes. “It’s made life a lot easier for him,” added Linsey.

The family, all devoted Sheffield Wednesday fans, previously lived in a three-storey four-bedroom semi-detached. While the square footage was generous, Darren and Linsey say their new home feels far more practical. Linsey explained, “It’s about how the space is used. Having green spaces nearby, parking, and the right layout has made such a difference.”

The Salcombe’s location has also been a draw. “We’re on the edge of fields, so as soon as you step out of the development, you’re in the countryside,” Darren said. “There are pubs you can walk to, some woods that are perfect on rainy days, and fantastic routes to take our puppy, Ronnie.”

For Darren and Linsey, who have been together five years, the move marks the first time the whole family has bought a property together. Linsey and her son sold their home to move in with Darren and his two sons a few years ago, and now the couple has found a space that feels truly their own.

The process was made easier thanks to Harron’s Part Exchange scheme. “It was an absolute dream,” said Darren. “We got a fair deal, avoided all the wasted time you get when people aren’t serious, and the whole thing went really smoothly. Having moved into brand new homes twice before, I can honestly say this was by far the best experience we’ve had. The communication and customer service were excellent, and Josh in the sales office was brilliant.”

The couple is now putting their stamp on the home. With Linsey’s eye for interiors and Darren’s access to tiles through his company, they’ve already transformed the kitchen and utility with striking tiled features. Plans are also underway to convert the garage into a chill-out and games room, complete with pool table and DJ decks for Sam to hone his skills.

“This house is a place where the whole family can thrive,” Linsey said. “The boys have their independence, but we’re still together as a family. That’s exactly what we wanted.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said:

“For many families, it’s increasingly common for adult children to live at home longer, and we’re proud that our homes are designed with that reality in mind. The Large family’s story shows how the right layout and location can make multi-generational living not only possible but enjoyable. We’re delighted they’ve found the perfect fit in their Salcombe home.”

Laughton Gate is located on Oldcoates Road, Throapham, Dinnington, S25 2QS, with a wide range of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes available. Prices start from £285,000. For more information or to book an appointment, call 01909 521393 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/laughton-gate.