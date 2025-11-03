Birdwatching calendar in memory of Sheffield father to raise funds for charity

Charity calendar raising money for mesothelioma charity SARAG

A limited-edition 2026 calendar, featuring stunning bird photography, has been launched by Lisa Staniforth in memory of her late father, Michael Staniforth, who sadly passed away from mesothelioma in January 2022.

The calendar, inspired by Michael’s passion for birdwatching, aims to raise vital funds for SARAG (Yorkshire & Humberside Asbestos Support Group), which supported the Staniforth family throughout Michael’s illness.

Michael, a lifelong Sheffield resident and former plumber/pipefitter, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in April 2021 after being exposed to asbestos during his work with T. Crossland & Sons Limited in the 1970s. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, Michael died just nine months after his diagnosis aged 64, leaving behind his wife June and daughters Lisa and Claire.

The family instructed specialist workplace illness lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help get answers as to what happened to Michael. An inquest into his death in 2022 recorded a conclusion of industrial disease and Irwin Mitchell secured the family a settlement to help support the family.

Lisa Staniforth and her father Michael at Hillsborough

The family describes themselves as “very close-knit” and have spoken movingly about the huge emotional impact of Michael’s loss.

Now Lisa, who is also a director at Relish Media, has channelled her grief into something positive by creating the calendar, which features photographs of birds taken during her travels across the UK.

Lisa said: “Dad loved birds and he shared his passion with us all the time. Some of my favourite memories are of him taking me birdwatching as a child. He was also a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder and just loved being outside on walks in the countryside. Creating this calendar has been a way to feel close to him and to give back to SARAG, who were a lifeline for our family during the most difficult time of our lives.”

All proceeds from the calendar will go directly to SARAG, helping the charity continue its work supporting individuals and families affected by asbestos-related conditions across Yorkshire, Humberside, and North Nottinghamshire. Calendars can be purchased directly from SARAG, at a cost of just £10 (plus £2.50 to cover postage and packing).

Michael Staniforth

Nick Woods, the lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who represented the Staniforth family, said: “It was a privilege to support Michael and his family through their legal journey. We’re proud to help promote Lisa’s fundraising efforts and to raise awareness of the devastating impact of asbestos exposure. Michael’s story is a powerful reminder of why support services like SARAG are so important.”

Lisa and her family are happy to share their story in the hope of raising both funds and awareness.

The SARAG 2026 calendar is available for £10 (plus £2.50 postage and packing), with all proceeds going to SARAG. For more information or to purchase, visit Limited Edition 2026 Calendar - SARAG Charity Calendar 2026 or contact SARAG directly at 01709 360 672 / [email protected].