Big House Hero Pam is clearly a glass act!
The 54-year-old from Stocksbridge has signed up to be a Big House Hero and is running fundraising glass workshops at the house.
The Big House Heroes campaign is the latest major fundraising bid to be launched by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, the charity regenerating the dilapidated stately home known to Rotherham folk as ‘The Big House’.
Big House Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission - and community groups and businesses can sign up to raise money together.
Pam, who is set to be one of 100 fundraisers bringing in £1,000 each by November, began making decorative glass as a relaxing hobby while she was a business manager for the Nat West Bank in Barnsley.
“I’d always fancied trying it, took evening classes at Hillsborough College some 20 years ago and got hooked, though I never thought it would one day become a business,” said Pam.
“Now it’s taken over my life, and my home! It’s been a full-time business for the last three years. I have a kiln and our garden room and snug have become my studios.”
Pam specialises in kiln-formed glass and stained glass, mainly using the Tiffany technique. Her glass flowers and Christmas decorations are sold across the region and she is also a dab-hand at glass restoration.
She teaches her craft at workshops across Yorkshire, including regular sessions at Rotherham Creative’s learning centre in Rawmarsh.
“I’ve wanted to run workshops at Wentworth Woodhouse since I first visited for an International Women's Day event in 2021,” she said.
“The Big House Heroes campaign seemed a great way to introduce them at the house and make some money for it at the same time.”
Pam's workshops will run on July 26 and a date in October. Up to 35 people will be making glass birds, hearts, trinket dishes and rainbow tealights in Pam’s two-hour classes. Places cost £55, with £30 going to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s Big House Heroes campaign, which aims to raise £100,000.
The money will be spent on educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people, plus much-needed equipment for staff and volunteers and to help with daily running costs. Each day, £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on and £160 to heat the State Rooms.
Register to be a Big House Hero at https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/big-house-heroes/ and to book Pam's glassmaking class, go to: https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/glass-bird-workshop/
