BHP appoints new CIO as it looks to harness disruptive technology

BHP, one of the North’s leading accountancy firms, has appointed Melanie Foster as its first Chief Information Officer (CIO), as the firm looks to harness the power of technology to support its clients’ objectives.

Melanie, who has held a number of senior technology positions within the financial services sector, brings with her almost two decades of experience in technology innovation and integration.

In her new role, she will work alongside the wider team to develop and progress the company's data and technology strategy, keeping it at the forefront of new tools and advancements, including AI, to support both internal processes and client services.

Melanie Foster (left) and Lisa Leighton, joint CEO of BHP

Commenting on her appointment, Melanie said: “I’m pleased to be joining BHP as the business continues to thrive and deliver results for its clients across the North. I was attracted to the organisation due to their culture and values and ever since my first engagement with the Leadership Team have been impressed by their commitment to living those values. With the huge technological advancements over the last 5 years, including AI, I believe we can make transformative changes to our colleagues efficiency and hence the level of value provided to our clients.”

“I look forward to working with Hamish, Lisa and the Leadership Team to look at how BHP can best leverage these for the benefit of businesses across the UK.”

Lisa Leighton, joint CEO of BHP added: “At BHP we are committed to offering our clients tailored, trusted and transformative services and one way in which we do that is through embracing technology. Appointing BHP’s first CIO demonstrates our commitment to investing in the future and staying at the forefront of the industry, which must continuously reflect and integrate technological advancements.”

“I'm excited to see how Melanie and the team further develop our technology and AI strategies as we look to embrace developments which will be used as an enabler to our talented teams of specialists.”