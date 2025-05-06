Bethany’s special childhood memory inspires her volunteering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cherished memory of a special childhood gift is Bethany Hardy’s inspiration for volunteering with St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany was only 12 when her grandmother Valerie, who was facing the final stage of her fight against cancer, became a St Luke’s patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember me and my sister were only young – she would have been eight – and the St Luke’s chaplain gave us a bear each for us to bring with us when we visited,” Bethany remembers.

“I still have the bear, it’s very special to me because it reminds me of how welcoming everybody was.”

Bethany volunteers at the St Luke's Kilner Way store.

And it was that very special memory that inspired Bethany, who lives in Wadsley Bridge, to apply to volunteer when St Luke’s opened its new Kilner Way Retail Park store last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve volunteered for a few charities but St Luke’s was top of my list because I wanted to give something back,” she says.

“I live locally so when I saw they were opening at Kilner Way I took the chance and applied to volunteer.”

Bethany completes two four-hour sessions every week at the shop, taking on a variety of tasks, including everything sorting stock to being on the till and talking to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like meeting new people and keeping myself busy so this is perfect for me,” she says.

“I enjoy seeing new faces coming through and having the chance to talk to them, it’s a good way to give back to the community and raise money for a really good cause – and it’s a lot of fun!”

Bethany is one of the 800 St Luke’s volunteers being celebrated as part of the hospice’s Be Part of Something Big campaign, which runs throughout May and reaches its climax at the beginning of June, which is national Volunteers’ Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to highlight all the St Luke’s volunteer opportunities and encourage people to book a taster session available at the St Luke’s shops and at the charity’s busy Donation Centre.

For further information contact the St Luke’s Volunteer Team at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/about-volunteering