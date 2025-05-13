Best of the Muslim Community honoured at prestigious awards

Oceanic Awards has proudly announced the winners for the 12th edition of the British Muslim Awards 2025.

The British Muslim Awards 2025 is one of the most prestigious events in the British Muslim community, recognizing and celebrating the achievements and contributions of British Muslims in various fields.

This year’s winners were announced at an elegant ceremony at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on Friday the 2nd of May.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Muslim Awards 2025 said: “Over the last decade we’ve looked to honour and uplift the achievements of British Muslims and look forward to the continued growth and success of this vibrant and dynamic community.

Gulnaz Akhtar accepting her awards

By showcasing the achievements of these remarkable individuals and organisations, we hope to inspire future generations and encourage greater diversity and inclusivity across all aspects of society.

The winners are true leaders who have inspired others, pushed boundaries, and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields. We would like to congratulate all winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

The winners for the 12th British Muslim Awards 2025 are:

Muslim in the Community

Darnish Amraz (Birmingham City Youth Council Services)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Araf Saddiq (Scottish Ambulance Service)

Recognised for Excellence was Shafaq Hussain-Ali (Parkinson’s UK)

Young Achiever of the Year

Iqra Shahzadi (British Army, Surrey)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Aneesah Latkan (Cap Gemini)

Recognised for Excellence was Amber Mehmood (BBC)

Noor Inayat Khan Muslim Woman of the Year Award

Aaliya Goyal (Royal College of General Practitioners)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Suffia Hussain (Project On Guard, Bradford)

Recognised for Excellence was Abtaha Maqsood (Birmingham Phoenix)

Man of the Year

Yusuf Yassin & Zak Hassan (Granby Toxteth Athletic, Liverpool)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Muhammed Zafran (South and City College, Birmingham)

Recognised for Excellence was Amir Khan (How Families Are Made)

Leading Lights of the Year

Faria Arsh (The Autism Foundation, Manchester)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Roshy (Slough Modest Sisters)

Recognised for Excellence was Nighat Bhola (Humdum UK, London)

Community Initiative of the Year

Impact Fitness Academy

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Sunnah supports community cic (Bradford)

Recognised for Excellence was Empowering Sisters (Birmingham)

Community Group of the Year

Zubeda welcome (London)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Bradford Stronger Together (Bradford)

Recognised for Excellence was Run Together Group

Community Pioneers of The Year

Jamila Bi (Crescent Archers, Birmingham)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Mohammed Zafar Niaz (Bradford Tigers Football Club)

Recognised for Excellence was Haseebah Abdullah (Boxing Coach)

Social Inclusion Group Of The Year

Hiron Miah (BEAP - Men Reaching Out Project, Bradford)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Humera Khan (Happy Healthy You, Bradford)

Recognised for Excellence was Imran (Bearded Broz, Birmingham)

Charity of the Year

Moonlight Trust (Noushin Raja)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Faizan Global Relief Foundation (Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami)

Recognised for Excellence was Well Foundation (Glasgow)

Religious Advocate of the Year

Maysoon Shafiq (Rotherham General Hospital, Huddersfiled)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Nuru Mohammed (KSIMC of Birmingham)

Recognised for Excellence was Ameena Blake (South Yorkshire Police)

Religious School Of The Year

Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra Girls School (Nabila Jameel)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Al IMAN institute (Joweria Khera)

Recognised for Excellence was As-Suffa Institute (Birmingham)

Mosque of the Year

Derby Islamic centre (Derby)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to City Central Mosque (Stoke on Trent)

Recognised for Excellence was Maidenhead Mosque (Maidenhead)

Art & Cultural Award of the Year

Haleema Aziz (Haleema Arts)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Global Centre of Islamic Art (London)

Recognition for Excellence was Mikhaael Mala (Nasheed Artist, West Bromwich)

Trailblazer In Law

Taswar Hayat (Blackhams Inc. Allsopp & Co Solicitors)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Saria Bashir (BHB LAW)

Recognition for Excellence was Zibya Bashir (Watermans)

Achievements in Law

Salma Maqsood (Bristol Law Society)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Kamran Hussain (Whiterose Blackmans Solicitors)

Recognition for Excellence was Naheed Taj (Notta Taj Law)

Trailblazer in Accounting & Finance

Omar Khan (Northern Data Group)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Ibrahim Khan (Cur8 Capital)

Recognition for Excellence was Timsaal Khan (BT)

Achievements in Accounting & Finance

Irfan Butt (RSM UK)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Abdul Pisavadi (Simmons Gainsford Group)

Recognition for Excellence was Saad Khan (EY)

Achievements in Civil Service

Gulnaz Akhtar (Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Hiron Miah (Bradford Council)

Recognition for Excellence was Jabir Ahmed (Department for Business and Trad)

Trailblazer in Media

Isaan Khan (Daily Mail)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Haleema Saheed (Telegraph & Angus)

Recognition for Excellence was FAIMA BAKAR (Daily Mirror)

Achievements in Medicine

Sohail Munshi (Manchester)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Amar Shah (NHS England)

Recognition for Excellence was Farida Fortune (British Society of Oral Medicine)

Achievements in STEM

Paliarkarakadu Assen Muhammed Basheer (University of Leeds)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Hania Tayara (Native Scientists)

Recognition for Excellence was Mudasir Ahmad Lone (University of Nottingham)

Services to Education

Humaira Khan (University of Bradford)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Nav Ahmed (Arden University)

Recognition for Excellence was Ghazala Mir (University of Leeds)

Professional In Business

Vikas (Architek)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Zee Razaq (GoldHouse Accounting UK)

Recognition for Excellence was Pulvisha Raja (Human Appeal)

Corporate Leader of The Year

Sultan Choudhury (Offa)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Mahmud Nawaz (Lloyds Banking Group)

Recognition for Excellence was Farhan Arif (William O'Neil + Co.)

Corporate Achiever of the Year

Sakir Ahmed (JP Morgan Chase)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Aneesa Hussain (CIBC Capital Markets)

Recognition for Excellence was Sana Habib (Bank of America)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Saj Hussain (Birmingham)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Shiraz Master (Simply Doughnuts)

Recognition for Excellence Mohammed Younis (Star Day Nurseries)

Creative Entrepreneur of the Year

Naz Panju (BCIE Ltd)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to John Ali (Cross Flatts FC)

Recognition for Excellence Fiaz Ashraf (AFA Group)

Business Leader of the Year

Tanzeel Younas / Rahmeez Younas (The National Care Consortium)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Abdul Hafeez Darr (Sunnamusk)

Recognition for Excellence was Zabir Patel (ROCCIA)

SME Business of the Year

Gafbros (Leicester)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Richmond Laundries (London)

Recognition for Excellence was Abu Bakr

Small business of the Year

Raising Explorers After School Club (Bradford)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to An Hur (Birmingham)

Recognition for Excellence was Gym Supplements (High Wycombe)

Food Brand of the Year

The Spice Village Group (Croydon)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Regal Food Products Group

Recognition for Excellence was Jahan Foods

Online Personality Activity Of The Year

Abigayle Andre (Shetalkscars)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Chrisandbenuk (London)

Recognition for Excellence was Mecca to Medina

Not for Profit CEO of the Year

Humma Nizami (Race Equality Network)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Fadhila Al Dhahouri (Global Centre of Islamic Art)

Recognition for Excellence was Abdul-Haqq Baker (Green Lane Mosque)

Social Leader of the Year

Adam Kaan (Kaanfitness)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Ramadan Lights (Ramadan Lights)

Recognition for Excellence was Omar Khaliel (Riba Free Foundation)

Spirit of Britain

Rashid Riaz (Hereford County Hospital)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Rizwana Hamid (Centre for Media Monitoring)

Recognition for Excellence was Mohamed Omer (Big Issue Invest Trust)

Grassroot Politician of the Year

Zainab Asunram (London Borough of Bexley)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Mothin Ali (British Green Party)

Recognition for Excellence was Foysol Choudhury (Scottish Parliament)

British Muslim Inspirational Young Female Leaders 2025

Alia Khan (Luton Council)

The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Khadija Sulaiman (West Midlands Police)

Recognition for Excellence was Ash Ahmed (Changing Mindsets)