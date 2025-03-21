Best of mental health research showcased at annual event

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) celebrated work to improve the care given to service users at the third Research and Evidence Showcase event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SHSC aims to improve the mental, physical and social wellbeing of people in Sheffield. For services to achieve this they need to be able to test and research new ideas and treatments to see if they work and gather vital evidence to prove they do.

During the annual conference delegates looked at research and evidence led projects SHSC services had developed with partners, stakeholders and communities to improve health outcomes for service users and provide better opportunities for people who work for SHSC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared learning on a wide range of areas including race and equity, head injuries and maternal mental health.

User (UGC) Submitted

Key points and learning from how those projects made a difference were shared by speakers and through a series of eye-catching posters designed by delegates.

Speakers included Professor Scott Weich, who spoke about nationally funded work on complex emotions, Dr Chris Wood, who shared research on creative approaches such as art therapy, and Dr Will Gann. Dr Gann updated the conference about the planned development of a research clinic for people with depression, bipolar and anxiety disorders. The clinic is being funded through the collaborations with the Universities of Newcastle and Oxford.

Michelle Horspool, SHSC deputy director for research, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people all in one room sharing best practice, new ideas and how we can further improve our services through research and evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are always looking at ways we can develop and improve what we do and how we help the people of Sheffield.

“This event helped to bring some of those ideas together.”

Salma Yasmeen, chief executive of SHSC, opened the event, which was held on Wednesday March 19 at the OEC venue. It was closed by Dr Helen Crimlisk, executive medical director of SHSC.

All of the posters produced were entered into a competition to find the best design with the Short Term Educational Programme (STEP) team winning.